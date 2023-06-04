×

Not Rory McIlroy's day at the Memorial, but he's happy for countryman Tom McKibbin

Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin
Getty Images
Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin at the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.  - 

DUBLIN, Ohio – It was a gritty victory for the other lad from Holywood, Northern Ireland.

While Rory McIlroy readied for the final round at the Memorial with a share of the 54-hole lead, it was Tom McKibbin, 20, who closed with a 70 to win the Porsche European Open and become the second-youngest Northern Irishman (behind McIlroy) to win on the DP World Tour.

“I watched every shot this morning. I was really happy for him,” said McIlroy, who finished with a final-round 75 at Muirfield Village that left him tied for seventh place.

Holywood's McKibbin wins first DPWT event

 BY Associated Press  — 

Tom McKibbin, 20, grew up playing the same club as Rory McIlroy. He's now a DPWT winner after claiming the European Open.

McKibbin grew up playing Holywood Golf Club, the same course McIlroy learned the game on, and the world No. 3 said he’s not surprised McKibbon was able to secure his first victory on the European tour so quickly.

“For 20 years old he showed so much composure. We've all known from back home the potential that he has, but I think to break through and win for the first time at 20, there's a bright future ahead of him,” said McIlroy, who won his first title on the European circuit at 19. “So proud of him, really. I've known Tom since he was 10 years old and to see his progression and see where he is today and get that first win in Europe was really cool to see.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Assessing the world's top 5 pre-U.S. Open

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

With the U.S. Open looming in two weeks, a breakdown of the world’s best players seems apropos.
Golf Central

McIlroy, S.W. Kim, Lipsky tied for lead at Memorial

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Rory McIlroy felt like he was hanging on for dear life Saturday afternoon at the Memorial Tournament.
News & Opinion

Rory (T-1) stays positive, has chance at Memorial

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy will set out Sunday afternoon at Jack’s Place looking to secure the second leg of the “Legends Slam".