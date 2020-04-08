Noted instructor Pete Cowen 'recovering' from coronavirus

After feeling "extremely ill" in recent weeks while battling COVID-19, noted instructor Pete Cowen is on the mend.

Cowen, 69, told the Daily Telegraph on March 22 that had called for an ambulance because of symptoms that matched the novel coronavirus. He was not formally tested for the virus at the time, and ultimately decided to stay at home in England in isolation.

"I'm feeling horrendous and wouldn't wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be," Cowen said at the time.

But Cowen's time in isolation has resulted in a marked improvement. Tuesday his eponymous golf academy posted an Instagram message from academy manager Nick Huby, confirming that Cowen had the coronavirus and sharing an optimistic prognosis.

"As many of you will be aware, in recent weeks unfortunately Peter Cowen has been extremely ill battling against the COVID-19 coronavirus," Huby wrote. "I am delighted to announce that Pete is most definitely recovering and improving day by day, slowly building his strength back up. I am confident Pete will be able to get right back to the business of improving people's golf very soon."

Known for his all-black ensemble while prowling the range and practice area, Cowen works with several notable PGA Tour pros, including Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland and Henrik Stenson. He was on-site at The Players working with some of his players before the tournament was canceled on March 12.