The numbers on Tiger Woods' no-good, very-bad putting day

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods ended his third round at Riviera in fitting fashion – with a three-putt from 12 feet.

It was a disastrous day on the greens for Woods, who took 33 putts, missed eight times inside 10 feet and lost nearly five strokes to the field on the greens during a dismal 76 that plummeted him down the leaderboard at his Genesis Invitational.

When asked if there was anything positive to glean from the day, Woods smirked: “Well, I’m done.”

Historically Woods has struggled to putt Riviera’s bumpy poa annua greens, one of the main reasons why he’s yet to win at one of the country’s most iconic venues. After an encouraging start to the week, however, Woods has looked lost with his line and speed. He holed only 47 feet worth of putts in the second round, then recorded a four-putt from 18 feet and had several other close misses Saturday.

“I didn’t putt well today at all,” he said. “I didn’t have a feel for it. I didn’t see my lines. I couldn’t feel my pace. I was just off.”

Woods lost 4.821 strokes to the field on the greens – the second worst of any player in the third round. For the week, he’s needed 88 putts and lost more than 5.5 strokes – ranked 66th out of the 68 players who made the cut.