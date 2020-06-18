Oak Hill, Southern Hills to host future USGA amateur championships

Two future USGA amateur championship sites were announced on Thursday. The 127th U.S. Amateur in 2027 will be played at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, and the 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2024 will be played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This will be Oak Hill’s third U.S. Amateur and seventh USGA championship in total. Southern Hills, on the other hand, has hosted three U.S. Opens and four PGA Championships, and 2024’s U.S. Women’s Amateur will be the 10th USGA championship contested at that site.

“We are excited to return to both Oak Hill Country Club and Southern Hills Country Club, places with incredible USGA Championship pedigrees that have produced storied U.S. Open champions,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships. “The memberships of these clubs and each community’s unbridled enthusiasm will lend themselves well to what we are sure will be two extraordinary championships”

The U.S. Amateur at Oak Hill is scheduled for Aug. 9-15, 2027 and the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills is scheduled for Aug. 5-11, 2024.

As for this year, the 120th U.S. Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 10-16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon, and the respective U.S. Women’s Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 2-9 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.