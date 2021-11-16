Odds and value picks for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club

The last official PGA Tour event of 2021 is at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, where Scottie Scheffler, who finished T-2 last week in Houston, is PointsBet's favorite (+1400) to hold the trophy Sunday night.

Louis Oosthuizen and Webb Simpson, who finished third in 2019, follow Scheffler at +1600. Cam Smith has the next-best odds to win (+1800), followed by Corey Conners (+2000) and Harris English (+2800). Russell Henley, fresh off a T-7 last week, is +3000.

Among the notables, Adam Scott and Kevin Kisner, who lost in a playoff last year and has three top-10s at Sea Island in the last four years, stand at +4000, while defending and 2014 champion Robert Streb, who posted a T-7 last week, is +7000.

If you're looking for some players further down the list, here's a look at some value picks (click here. for the full PointsBet odds).

Full-field tee times from The RSM Classic

Jason Day (+8000)

A former major champion and world No. 1, the 34-year-old has been battling back issues for a while and since finishing T-10 at the Travelers Championship, followed by a T-14 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his best finish was a T-54 last week in Houston. However, last year at Sea Island, the 2016 PGA champion placed T-12, so maybe this week is a get-right for Day.

Aaron Rai (+9000)

The 26-year-old Englishman locked up a Tour card following a pair of top-20s last season at the WGC-Workday and The Open, and Rai is primed to become one of the Tour's best young players. Following a T-12 at the BMW PGA, the European Tour's flagship event, he missed three straight cuts to start his Tour season but seems to have found a groove with consecutive top-20s the last two weeks.

Harry Higgs (+12500)

The golf world – and Higgs himself – is waiting for the 29-year-old New Jersian, who's advanced to the BMW Championship in each of his first two seasons on Tour, to notch his first Tour win. Now in his third season, he's been close a few times, with two runner-ups, a T-4 at last season's PGA Championship and a T-9 at the CJ Cup, this fall's best field.

Zach Johnson (+12500)

The leading candidate to be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain is entering the twilight of his career and has missed three cuts in four starts this fall. However, the 45-year-old has had a top-10 every year since 2003 and the place he's had the most success recently is Sea Island, posting three top-10s in his past four starts there (T-6: 2020, T-7: 2018, T-8: 2017).

Fellow Open champion Stewart Cink, at 47, won last season's Safeway Open for his first title since 2009 (Cink won last season's RBC Heritage, too) and 42-year-old Lucas Glover broke a 10-year drought by winning the John Deere Classic in July. Sometimes experience – not age – is the main factor.

Andrew Landry (+15000)

The 34-year-old has missed three cuts this fall but also notched two top-10s (T-4, Sanderson Farms Championship; T-7, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba). Now the two-time Tour winner looks to build off those strong finishes at Sea Island, where he placed T-4 in both 2018 and 2020.