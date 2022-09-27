Odds: Sam Burns favored to repeat at Sanderson Farms; Rory McIlroy favored at Dunhill Links

After making his Presidents Cup debut last week at Quail Hollow Club, Sam Burns heads straight to Jackson, Mississippi, to defend his title at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Burns is the betting favorite, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, to win a second straight rooster trophy at Country Club of Jackson. At +1000 odds, Burns is firmly clear of Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley, who are each listed at +2000.

Here are the notable odds for this week's Sanderson Farms:

+1000: Sam Burns

+2000: Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

+2500: Denny McCarthy

+2600: Taylor Montgomery

+2700: J.T. Poston

+3000: Keegan Bradley, Scott Stallings

+3300: Emiliano Grillo

+3500: Davis Riley, Wyndham Clark

+4000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Luke List, Patrick Rodgers, Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Trey Mullinax

+4500: Dean Burmester, Harris English

+5000: Aaron Rai, Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Gary Woodland

Across the pond, Rory McIlroy returns to The Old Course at St. Andrews for the first time since his narrow defeat at the 150th Open Championship.

McIlroy is the betting favorite to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a pro-am event that uses three courses: the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. He will play alongside his father, Gerry, whom he teamed up with to finish second the last time he played the Dunhill Links.

The field is pretty stout, too, with 10 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here are the notable odds for this week'ss Dunhill Links:

+400: Rory McIlroy

+1000: Matt Fitzpatrick

+1200: Shane Lowry

+1600: Tyrrell Hatton

+1800: Tommy Fleetwood

+2500: Thomas Pieters

+2800: Talor Gooch

+3000: Bob MacIntyre

+3300: Alex Noren, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett, Jordan Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez

+5000: Adrian Meronk, Branden Grace, Eddie Pepperell, Francesco Molinari

