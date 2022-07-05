Odds for Scottish, Barbasol: Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup among many co-favorites

There are multiple favorites this week as the PGA Tour hosts two events, one on each side of the pond.

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are each listed at +1100 by PointsBet Sportsbook to win the Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and features 14 of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scheffler has won four times this year, including the Masters, and more recently has finished second twice in his last four starts with nothing worse than T-18. Rahm slid to third in the world on Monday, though he still boasts a win and two other top-12 finishes in his last four starts.

Justin Thomas (+1200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) are list right behind the two favorites at the Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy is the only top-15 player not teeing it up.

Meanwhile, at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, there are four pre-tournament co-favorites, including recently turned pro Chris Gotterup, the college player of the year out of Oklahoma.

Gotterup turned in the best finish of his Tour career on Sunday at the John Deere Classic, tying for fourth to lock up enough non-member FedExCup points to secure his place in the KFT Finals later this summer.

Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson and Mark Hubbard are the other three co-favorites at +2200.

Here are the notable odds for the Scottish Open:

+1100: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

+1200: Justin Thomas

+1800: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

+2500: Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

+2800: Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris

+3000: Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burrnss

+3300: Viktor Hovland

+4000: Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Fox

+5000: Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Corey Conners, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

Here are the notable odds for the Barbasol Championship:

+2200: Chris Gotterup, Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard

+2500: Taylor Pendrith

+2800: Patton Kizzire

+3300: Austin Smotherman, Chesson Hadley, Hayden Buckley, John Huh, Sam Ryder

+4000: Hank Lebioda, Kelly Kraft, Ryan Moore, Taylor Moore

+5000: Greyson Sigg, Lee Hodges, Tyler Duncan

