Odds: Xander Schauffele PointsBet favorite at Zozo Championship in Japan

For the first time in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the circuit will host an international event — the Zozo Championship in Japan.

According to PointsBet, Xander Schauffele, who will make his first start of the season, is the betting favorite at +800.

Sungjae Im, fresh off a solo seventh in his Shriner's Children's Open title defense, follows Schauffele at +1100.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has the next best odds to win at +1300. Collin Morikawa, who finished seventh at last year's Zozo, is listed at +1400 with Tom Kim, who notched his second Tour win last week at TPC Summerlin.

Here are more notable odds from PointsBet for the 2021 Zozo Championship.

Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland: +1800

Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton: +2500

Tommy Fleetwood: +2800

Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge: +3000

Mito Pereira: +3300

Cameron Davis, Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Sepp Straka: +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, K. H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Mackenzie Hughes, Matthew NeSmith: +5000

Andrew D. Putnam, Mark Hubbard: +6600

Aaron Rai, Brendan Steele, J. J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler: +7000