Oklahoma takes down Oklahoma State, Texas, on way to Big 12 Championship

Another Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship, another close battle between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, this time with a different team coming out on top.

The championship, being contested at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, was shortened to 54 holes due to a significant rain delay Monday afternoon, and it took every one of them to crown a champion.

Headed into the final round, Texas lead Oklahoma by a single shot and Oklahoma State was just two back of the Sooners.

All three teams would lead at different points in the final round, with Oklahoma eventually finishing on top, two shots clear of in-state rival Oklahoma State. Texas finished alone in third, one back of the Cowboys.

Oklahoma had four players finish inside the top 11; Chris Gotterup (2), Logan McAllister (T-6), Patrick Welch (T-9) and Drew Goodman (T-11).

Just as it did in 2021 at Prairie Dunes, the 18th hole on the final day played a huge role in the result. Last year it was a triple bogey on 18 for the Longhorns that left them two shots out of first, this year was the same story for Oklahoma State.

As for the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners played the difficult par-4 18th in even par, compared to 3 over for both Oklahoma State and Texas.

It’s Oklahoma’s second Big 12 Championship under head coach Ryan Hybl, the other coming in 2018 at the site of this year’s PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Despite the stellar play from those three schools, the individual champion was Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, who finished solo-4th in the Big 12 Championship last year at Prairie Dunes. Aberg finished at 8 under, two shots clear of Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup.