Olympic men's rankings, close races entering U.S. Open

With just two weeks remaining in the Olympic qualifying process, this week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines will help solidify tickets to Tokyo for many players.

The only country with the maximum of four men's players currently in position to qualify is the U.S., which has four top-15 players projected to make its team with five other top-15 players with a chance still to play their way onto the American team.

Great Britain, South Africa, South Africa, South Korea and Japan are the other nations with more than two top-100 players in the world rankings, though those nations will only get two representatives. England has three top-20 players.

The final 60-player field will be finalized June 28.

Here is a quick look at some of the races to make the top squads:

U.S.

Justin Thomas (2)

Collin Morikawa (4)

Bryson DeChambeau (5)

Xander Schauffele (6)

Next in line: Patrick Cantlay (7), Patrick Reed (8), Brooks Koepka (10), Webb Simpson (12), Tony Finau (14)

Great Britain

Tyrrell Hatton (9)

Paul Casey (19)

Next in line: Matt Fitzpatrick (20), Lee Westwood (27), Tommy Fleetwood (33), Justin Rose (42), Robert MacIntyre (48)

South Africa

Louis Oosthuizen (18)

Garrick Higgo (39)

Next in line: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (46), Branden Grace (71), Daniel van Tonder (80), Erik van Rooyen (86), Dylan Frittelli (89)

South Korea

Sungjae Im (26)

Si Woo Kim (49)

Next in line: K.H. Lee (64)

Australia

Cameron Smith (28)

Marc Leishman (45)

Next in line: Matt Jones (60), Jason Day (69), Lucas Hebert (94), Jason Scrivener (95)

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama (15)

Rikuya Hoshino (78)

Next in line: Takumi Kanaya (85)

