ATLANTA – There was a lesson for every golfer in Jon Rahm’s second-round 63 Friday at the Tour Championship.

Rahm is no stranger to solid rounds at East Lake, following consecutive finishes inside the top 5 the last two years, but as he prepared for Day 2 this wasn’t shaping up to be another one of those weeks.

“It was quite the opposite,” Rahm said when asked if he began the day with a good range session. “I'm not a person that's going to get in his head based on what happens on the range.”

In fact, Rahm said he’s had some of his best rounds on the PGA Tour after not-so-great range sessions. In 2017 when he won his first Tour event at Torrey Pines, he said he had a particularly dreadful warmup.

“I think I shanked two 9-irons in a row and then I went to play a flawless round of golf [65],” he shrugged.

He explained it was a similar situation when he won the Irish Open later that same year. “Didn't hit it great on the range; went out and shot 7 under, played amazing golf,” said Rahm, who is alone in third place and six shots off the lead.

The lesson? A warmup is just that.