NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – It was a 6-iron, according to Jordan Smith’s caddie Sam Matton.

Smith’s hole in one at the par-3 17th Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open proved to be a windfall for both player and caddie.

Smith’s tee shot at No. 17 landed some 30 feet right of the hole location and raced up a slope, across the crest, back down the swale and into the hole for the first hole in one at The Renaissance Club this week, earning a car for both Smith and Matton – yes, two cars.

“We've been chatting about it during the week, saying that pin over there could be a good chance for a hole in one,” Smith said. “The wind was howling off the right. Anything right of the pin would catch the slope and lucky enough that it did. Even though we couldn't see it, the crowd went nuts.”

Smith won a Genesis Electrified GV70 mid-size SUV while Matton won a Genesis GV60.

“He's a big part of that hole, so it's great that they have managed to support caddies for that as well,” Smith said.

The hole in one lifted Smith to a 1-under 69 on Day 2 and an early share of fifth place at 3 under par.