One back with nine to play, Aaron Wise four-putts for triple bogey at Honda Classic

Aaron Wise
Getty Images

Aaron Wise led The Honda Classic by six shots during Saturday’s third round at PGA National. He then played his final 13 holes in 7 over par and entered the final round three back.

Undaunted, Wise out-played overnight leader Matt Jones by a couple of shots over the first nine holes on Sunday. Wise began the back nine trailing by one. One hole later, he was down four.

Facing a 27-foot par putt at the par-4 10th, Wise four-putted for a triple-bogey 7. He missed a 4-footer for bogey and a 2 ½-footer for double.

Wise, who was seeking his first PGA Tour win, added a double bogey at the par-4 16th and a bogey at the last for a back-nine 6-over 41. Up a half-dozen shots with 31 holes to play, he finished eight back and tied for 13th.

