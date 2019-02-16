Oops! LPGA pro falls into bunker while lining up putt

Bronte Law carded a 2-under 70 to move into a tie for sixth on Saturday at the Women's Australian Open, but that was far from the most memorable thing to happen to the 23-year-old during the third round.

Shortly after the conclusion of play, Law took to Twitter to own up to a pretty embarrassing gaffe - falling into a greenside bunker while attempting to read a putt.

So today I experienced any golfers worst nightmare... I fell back into a bunker while reading a putt. True embarrassment at its finest — Bronte Law (@brontemaylaw) February 16, 2019

Law's ability to laugh at herself brought her plenty of well wishes from fans on social media. However, her fellow pros had a slightly different reaction, as several players chimed in to demand video and laugh right along with her.

SOMEONE FIND THIS VIDEO https://t.co/jPFZOblHNX — Alison Lee (@alisonlee) February 16, 2019

Hahaha this made my day🤣🤣 https://t.co/0EwCYXpflP — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) February 16, 2019

OMG dude 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Maria Jose Uribe (@MariaJoUribe) February 16, 2019

As for that video, according to Law herself, it may exist somewhere. We'll keep you updated if the smoking gun surfaces sometime soon.