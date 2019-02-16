Oops! LPGA pro falls into bunker while lining up putt

Bronte Law carded a 2-under 70 to move into a tie for sixth on Saturday at the Women's Australian Open, but that was far from the most memorable thing to happen to the 23-year-old during the third round.

Shortly after the conclusion of play, Law took to Twitter to own up to a pretty embarrassing gaffe - falling into a greenside bunker while attempting to read a putt.

Law's ability to laugh at herself brought her plenty of well wishes from fans on social media. However, her fellow pros had a slightly different reaction, as several players chimed in to demand video and laugh right along with her.

As for that video, according to Law herself, it may exist somewhere. We'll keep you updated if the smoking gun surfaces sometime soon.

