Open champion now to receive more than $2 million

The Open Championship has joined the other majors in offering more than $2 million in prize money to the winner.

The R&A announced Thursday that, for the first time, the winner of this month’s championship at Royal St. George’s will receive more than $2 million ($2.07 million, to be exact). That puts The Open in line with the other majors, all of which now have a total purse of at least $11.5 million.

The total prize fund for The Open will be $11.5 million, equal to this year’s Masters payout. The U.S. Open leads the way in total prize money, with $12.5 million. The PGA Championship offers $12 million.

“We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the championship’s stature in world sport,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players. We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress toward our investment of £200 million over 10 years in growing golf around the world.”

In 2019, the last year The Open was held, the total prize money was $10.75 million, with the Champion Golfer of the Year taking home $1.935 million.

Here is the full payout for the July 15-18 event at Royal St. George’s: