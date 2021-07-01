Open champion now to receive more than $2 million

The Open Championship has joined the other majors in offering more than $2 million in prize money to the winner.

The R&A announced Thursday that, for the first time, the winner of this month’s championship at Royal St. George’s will receive more than $2 million ($2.07 million, to be exact). That puts The Open in line with the other majors, all of which now have a total purse of at least $11.5 million.

The total prize fund for The Open will be $11.5 million, equal to this year’s Masters payout. The U.S. Open leads the way in total prize money, with $12.5 million. The PGA Championship offers $12 million.

“We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the championship’s stature in world sport,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players. We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress toward our investment of £200 million over 10 years in growing golf around the world.”

In 2019, the last year The Open was held, the total prize money was $10.75 million, with the Champion Golfer of the Year taking home $1.935 million.

Here is the full payout for the July 15-18 event at Royal St. George’s:

Place

USD

Place

USD

1

$2,070,000

36

$60,500

2

$1,198,000

37

$57,500

3

$768,000

38

$54,750

4

$597,000

39

$52,750

5

$480,000

40

$51,000

6

$416,000

41

$49,000

7

$357,000

42

$46,500

8

$301,500

43

$44,500

9

$264,000

44

$42,000

10

$238,500

45

$39,500

11

$217,000

46

$37,500

12

$192,500

47

$36,000

13

$180,750

48

$34,500

14

$170,000

49

$33,000

15

$157,750

50

$32,250

16

$145,000

51

$31,500

17

$138,000

52

$31,000

18

$131,500

53

$30,500

19

$126,000

54

$30,000

20

$120,000

55

$29,500

21

$114,500

56

$29,100

22

$108,500

57

$28,800

23

$103,000

58

$28,600

24

$97,000

59

$28,400

25

$94,000

60

$28,200

26

$90,000

61

$28,000

27

$86,500

62

$27,900

28

$83,500

63

$27,800

29

$80,000

64

$27,700

30

$76,000

65

$27,500

31

$73,250

66

$27,300

32

$69,500

67

$27,100

33

$67,250

68

$26,900

34

$65,250

69

$26,700

35

$63,000

70

$26,500

