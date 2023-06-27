The Open final qualifying: Sergio Garcia among 21 LIV players; No Lee Westwood or Ian Poulter

Sergio Garcia and 20 other current LIV players will attempt to qualify for The Open next Tuesday at four different sites across the U.K.

Four spots each will be up for grabs via 36-hole qualifiers at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, Dundonald Links in Scotland, and Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire in England. The Open is slated for July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool.

Garcia will be joined at West Lancashire by Graeme McDowell, Mito Pereira and Scott Vincent. Other notables in that qualifier include Aaron Wise, recent DPWT winner Tom McKibbin, former Ryder Cuppers Victor Dubuisson and Jamie Donaldson, former NCAA individual champ and ex-LIV regular Turk Pettit, Alabama alum Davis Shore, and current college players Barclay Brown (Stanford) and Joe Pagdin (Florida).

The field at Royal Porthcawl includes LIV players Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Matt Jones, Anirban Lahiri and Laurie Canter, plus other notables such as Julien Brun, Gavin Green and Matthew Southgate.

LIV players Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz and Andy Ogletree will tee it up at Dundonald Links. That field also includes Mac Hughes, Matt Kuchar, Haotong Li, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rafa Cabrera Bello, PGA sensation Michael Block, amateur T.K. Chantananuwat and Texas Tech’s Calum Scott.

A whopping seven LIV guys are at Royal Cinque Ports – Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, David Puig, Brendan Steele, Dean Burmester and two players who made their LIV season debuts at the last event in Washington, D.C., Wade Orsmby and Kieran Vincent. They are joined by notables Harry Hall, Thomas Detry, Ross Fisher and Zander Lombard.

Among those not entering final qualifying were Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter. Westwood hasn’t missed an Open since making his debut in 1995, as he’s amassed six top-10s in 27 career appearances, including a solo runner-up at St. Andrews in 2010. Poulter has missed just two Opens since playing his first in 2000 and owns three top-10s in 20 starts.