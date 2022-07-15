Open odds at the halfway point: Cam Smith favored, Rory McIlroy a close second

Cameron Smith backed up a first-round 67 with a Friday 64 and finds himself leading by two shots heading to the weekend at St. Andrews.

There are some big names chasing Smith, including Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young.

Here are notable odds at the halfway point of the 2022 Open Championship, provided by PointsBet:

Cameron Smith: +175

Rory McIlroy: +400

Cameron Young: +800

Viktor Hovland: +900

Dustin Johnson: +1000

Scottie Scheffler: +1200

Tyrrell Hatton: +2500

Patrick Cantlay: +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +4000

