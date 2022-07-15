Open odds at the halfway point: Cam Smith favored, Rory McIlroy a close second

Cameron Smith backed up a first-round 67 with a Friday 64 and finds himself leading by two shots heading to the weekend at St. Andrews.
There are some big names chasing Smith, including Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young.
Here are notable odds at the halfway point of the 2022 Open Championship, provided by PointsBet:
Cameron Smith: +175
Rory McIlroy: +400
Cameron Young: +800
Viktor Hovland: +900
Dustin Johnson: +1000
Scottie Scheffler: +1200
Tyrrell Hatton: +2500
Patrick Cantlay: +2800
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +4000
