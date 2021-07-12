The Open odds: Jon Rahm clear favorite entering week at Royal St. George's

Jon Rahm is the betting favorite to win back-to-back major championships.

Rahm, who last month won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, is listed at a field-best +800 odds to win The Open Championship on Sunday at Royal St. George’s, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Rahm is coming off a solo seventh last week at the Scottish Open, his first start since his maiden major triumph. The Spaniard doesn’t have a career top-10 at The Open, the only major in which he doesn’t have at least two top-10s. His best Open finish is T-11 two years ago at Royal Portrush, and he has no other top-40s in his four career Open starts.

The next best odds belong to Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who are each listed at +1600 odds.

Here is a look at the notable odds for The Open at Royal St. George’s:

+800: Jon Rahm

+1600: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

+1700: Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

+2000: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

+3000: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Viktor Hovland

+3300: Tyrrell Hatton

+3500: Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed

+4000: Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

+5000: Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

+6000: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

+6600: Branden Grace, Joaquin Niemann

+7000: Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Harris English, Ian Poulter, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Bob MacIntyre

+8000: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Garrick Higgo, Lucas Herbert, Phil Mickelson

+9000: Francesco Molinari

