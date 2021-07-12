The Open odds: Jon Rahm clear favorite entering week at Royal St. George's

Jon Rahm is the betting favorite to win back-to-back major championships.
Rahm, who last month won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, is listed at a field-best +800 odds to win The Open Championship on Sunday at Royal St. George’s, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.
Rahm is coming off a solo seventh last week at the Scottish Open, his first start since his maiden major triumph. The Spaniard doesn’t have a career top-10 at The Open, the only major in which he doesn’t have at least two top-10s. His best Open finish is T-11 two years ago at Royal Portrush, and he has no other top-40s in his four career Open starts.
The next best odds belong to Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who are each listed at +1600 odds.
Here is a look at the notable odds for The Open at Royal St. George’s:
- +800: Jon Rahm
- +1600: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
- +1700: Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele
- +2000: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
- +3000: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Viktor Hovland
- +3300: Tyrrell Hatton
- +3500: Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed
- +4000: Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
- +5000: Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
- +6000: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris
- +6600: Branden Grace, Joaquin Niemann
- +7000: Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Harris English, Ian Poulter, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Bob MacIntyre
- +8000: Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Garrick Higgo, Lucas Herbert, Phil Mickelson
- +9000: Francesco Molinari
