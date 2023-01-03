Opening round tee times and pairings for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway Thursday at Kapalua. Here's a look at first-round tee times (all times ET):
Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions
Round 1 tee times
No. 1 tee
2:30 p.m. - Adam Svensson
2:35 p.m. - Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
2:45 p.m. - Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
2:55 p.m. - Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
3:05 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
3:15 p.m. - Cameron Young, Sam Burns
3:25 p.m. - Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
3:35 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
3:50 p.m. - Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
4:00 p.m. - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
4:10 p.m. - Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
4:20 p.m. - J.T. Poston, Corey Conners
4:30 p.m. - Brian Harman, Luke List
4:40 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
4:55 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
5:05 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Max Homa
5:15 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
5:25 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
5:35 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
5:45 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas