Opening round tee times, pairings for first round of Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open gets underway Wednesday at Torrey Pines. Here's a look at first-round tee times on the South and North courses (all times ET):

Round 1 tee times

No. 1 tee - South Course

12:00 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger

12:10 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda

12:20 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson

12:30 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore

12:40 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens

12:50 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman

1:00 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa

1:10 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley

1:20 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery

1:30 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im

1:40 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:50 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee

2:00 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer

No. 10 tee - South Course

12:00 p.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman

12:10 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges

12:20 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English

12:30 p.m. – Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

12:40 p.m. – Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez

12:50 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo

1:00 p.m. – Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou

1:10 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane

1:20 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren

1:30 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman

1:40 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower

1:50 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch

2:00 p.m. – Tano Goya, Carson Young

No. 1 tee - North Course

12:00 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh

12:10 p.m. – James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Maverick McNealy

12:20 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Sahith Theegala

12:30 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley

12:40 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima

12:50 p.m. – Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block

1:00 p.m. – Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews

1:10 p.m. – Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

1:20 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith

1:30 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin

1:40 p.m. – Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, S.Y. Noh

1:50 p.m. – Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich

2:00 p.m. – MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes

No. 10 tee - North Course

12:00 p.m. – William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin

12:10 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

12:20 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day

12:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa

12:40 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama

12:50 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh

1:00 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone

1:10 p.m. – Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney

1:20 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard

1:30 p.m. – Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland

1:40 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry

1:50 p.m. – Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II

2:00 p.m. – Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera