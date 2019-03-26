Out of the pool and into the Masters? Furyk focused on task at hand

AUSTIN, Texas – Jim Furyk called his 26th year on the PGA Tour a “season of opportunity.”

After beginning the 2018-19 season with limited status and ranked 222nd in the world following a series of injuries and his two-year stint as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, his fortunes turned around quickly in 2019.

The 48-year-old finished tied for sixth place at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in the fall and he added another top-20 showing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then tied for ninth at the Honda Classic to earn a spot in The Players, for which he previously wasn’t qualified.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full bracket | Tee times | Pool groups

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Articles, photos and videos

Furyk finished runner-up at TPC Sawgrass and began Sunday last week at the Valspar Championship four strokes back before finishing tied for 18th place. It’s all set up even more opportunities for Furyk, who is 54th in the world ranking at the moment and could move into the top 50 and earn an invitation into the Masters before Monday’s deadline.

“I'd have to make it out of my pool, I think for sure. Past that I'm not really sure,” Furyk said on Tuesday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. “I try not to focus on what I have to do to make the Masters. I know that I have to play well. I know that my pool is very difficult. My focus is really on playing well and my game and doing what I can do, what I can control.”