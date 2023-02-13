OWGR: No. 1 up for grabs at Genesis; Tiger Woods could make big jump

Scottie Scheffler's return to world No. 1 could potentially be a short one.

That's because the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, which Scheffler took back for the first time since last October with a win Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open, will again be up for grabs this week at the Genesis Invitational. World Nos. 2 and 3, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, each have chances to bump Scheffler from No. 1.

Nick Taylor, fresh off his runner-up finish at TPC Scottsdale, took a big leap, from No. 223 to No. 73, a career-best mark for the Canadian.

But Taylor's rise seems small in comparison to what Tiger Woods could do this week in his return to non-major PGA Tour competition. Though unlikely, considering Woods has played just three official events – all majors – since sustaining serious injuries in a February 2021 car accident, if Woods were to win Sunday at Riviera, a place where he's yet to lift a title in 14 career starts, he would rocket up from his current world rank of No. 1,294.

According to Twitter's resident OWGR guru, Nosferatu, Woods could reach No. 54 with a Genesis victory.