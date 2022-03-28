OWGR update: Scheffler No. 1 in the world; five earn Masters invites

Getty Images

After a T-20 finish at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, Scottie Scheffler found himself 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Since then, he has wins at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Three wins in six weeks has vaulted Scheffler to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career.

Jon Rahm, who falls to No. 2 in the world ranking, had held the No. 1 spot since his T-3 finish at last summer’s Open Championship.

Scheffler wasn’t the only one who headed to Austin with an eye on the world ranking. Each player inside the top 50 as of March 28 would receive an invite to the Masters Tournament.

Monday Scramble: Unpacking Scottie's meteoric rise

 BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Scottie Scheffler has accomplished a lot in the last 42 days, but it's just more of the same from a guy who has long had success.


There were just five players inside the top 50 who had yet to receive an invite, and all five stayed inside the top 50 after the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Thomas Pieters (No. 34), Harold Varner III (40), Seamus Power (41), Russell Henley (42) and Cameron Young (47) all secured their Masters invites Monday via the Official World Golf Ranking. Varner, Power and Young will be making their first starts at Augusta National.

Pieters, Varner III and Henley were all safely inside the top 50 as they headed to Austin Country Club, but Power and Young weren’t guaranteed to stay inside that important number.

Power came into the week ranked 48th and could’ve fallen outside the top 50 with a poor performance, but the Irishman advanced to the quarterfinals, doing more than enough to stay inside the top 50.

Young was unable to advance out of group play, but only fell to a comfortable 47th in the world ranking.

Richard Bland, 49, was the Cinderella story of this year’s WGC-Match Play, but with his loss to Dustin Johnson in the Round of 16 he was only able to jump to 53rd in the world ranking.

Bland can still earn a Masters invite if he were to win this week’s Valero Texas Open.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Third win, dynamic duo, world No. 1 for Scheffler

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scottie Scheffler has long been a winner, but his recent tear is almost absurd. It also coincides with his partnership with caddie Ted Scott.
News & Opinion

Scheffler wins Match Play, becomes world No. 1

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play for his third title in his last five starts.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: WGC-Match Play champ Scheffler

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Scottie Scheffler is the new world No. 1. Here are the winning clubs he used to get there at Austin CC.