Harrington loses clubs on flight, first time in 32 years

Getty Images

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour record 142 consecutive made cuts ... Byron Nelson winning 11 PGA Tour events in a row ... Dustin Johnson holding the active streak for most consecutive seasons on Tour with a win, with 12.

All of these are remarkable achievements, no doubt. But what might be more impressive than all of these things is that Padraig Harrington claims to have gone 32 years before losing his clubs on a flight … Until this week. 

Harrington tweeted Monday was the “first time in 32 years of traveling that [his] clubs failed to arrive on the way to a tournament,” as he was headed to the Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort.

“Strange as it was a direct flight and I checked in 3 hours early,” he wrote. 

Luckily, his clubs arrived Tuesday, one day late "all in working order," just in time to get some practice in before the first round.

More articles like this

mickelson_1920_paddy_phireside.jpg
Grill Room

#Phireside: Phil stuck Paddy with five-figure bill

BY Jason Crook  — 

On the latest episode of 'Phireside with Phil,' Padraig Harrington remembers the time he lost a bet to Phil Mickelson and he ended up with a five-figure bill.
News & Opinion

Paddy fires opening 63 to take lead at Irish Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead over Zander Lombard in the opening round of the Irish Open.
Golf Central

Harrington: Tiger 'serious' about winning Open?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods is not making any starts between the two Open majors and a fellow major champ is questioning how “serious” Woods is about winning at Royal Portrush.