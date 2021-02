Padraig Harrington withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

The European Ryder Cup captain has competed in one Tour event this year, missing the cut in last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Harrington will have the Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines, the circuit stated.

First alternate Sangmoon Bae will replace Harrington in the field.