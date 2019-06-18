CROMWELL, Conn. — Standing under an umbrella on a rainy Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, Justin Thomas made no excuses.

His wrist isn't hurting him. There's no rust to kick off. He just needs to play better golf.

"I have zero pain," he said. "I can do everything normally."

Thomas sat out six weeks between the Masters and the Memorial, missing the year's second major, the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. As much as he wanted to play, he didn't want to compromise the rest of his season.

"I could have played Colonial — easily — but it would have been stupid and [my wrist] could have been lingering the entire year," he said. "This injury should never be an issue again in my life, as long as I do the proper things and don't do anything stupid. That's why I waited as long as I did."

Since returning at the Memorial, the nine-time PGA Tour winner and former world No. 1 has missed two of three cuts, including an early exit last week at Pebble Beach.

Thomas will play this week at TPC River Highlands, then take two weeks off before making three starts in a row at the Scottish Open, The Open Championship, and the WGC-FedEx Championship.

He has won at least one in event in each of the last four PGA Tour seasons. But with the 2018-19 campaign already barreling towards the postseason, he won't "press things."

"I could win three or four tournaments in a row, you know? You just don't know what's going to happen," he said. "I've just got to keep working hard and hope good things starts happening soon."