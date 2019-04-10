Masters Par 3 Contest: Hole-in-one highlights

By
Getty Images

With the Masters comes a handful of rich traditions. After a couple days of preparation, Wednesday afternoon is reserved for a little fun and relaxation with friends and family during the Par 3 Contest. Here are some highlights from the aces at the Par 3 Course at Augusta National.

Mark O'Meara, the 1998 Masters champion, starts the Par 3 Contest off with the first ace of the day.

Shane Lowry got in on the fun next with an ace at No. 2. The shot is certainly highlight-worthy, but the reaction after and celebration with his daughter might be more impressive.

Professionals aren't the only ones carding aces Wednesday at Augusta National. Current UCLA standout and U.S. Amateur runner-up Devon Bling holed out, too.

Competing in his first Masters Tournament, Matt Wallace having some fun after his hole-in-one.

It should be noted, too, that no winner of the Par 3 Contest has gone on to win the Masters the same week.

Trending Content

More articles like this