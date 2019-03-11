Pat Perez withdrew from The Players on Monday, then revealed an injury that could keep the veteran sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Perez shot a final-round 75 Sunday to finish in a tie for 50th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he is now out of the PGA Tour's flagship event and replaced in the 144-man field by Wyndham Clark. Shortly after the withdrawal was announced, Perez took to Instagram to reveal that he "blew out (his) Achilles" tendon:

View this post on Instagram Blew out my Achilles. See y’all down the road somewhere. A post shared by Pat Perez (@patperezgolf) on Mar 11, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

Perez, 43, is currently ranked 86th in the world after reaching a peak of 16th in January 2018. He had two top-10 finishes in 10 starts this season prior to his injury and is fully exempt on Tour through the 2019-20 season thanks to his win at the 2017 CIMB Classic.