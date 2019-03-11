Perez withdraws from Players, reveals Achilles injury

By
Getty Images

Pat Perez withdrew from The Players on Monday, then revealed an injury that could keep the veteran sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Perez shot a final-round 75 Sunday to finish in a tie for 50th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he is now out of the PGA Tour's flagship event and replaced in the 144-man field by Wyndham Clark. Shortly after the withdrawal was announced, Perez took to Instagram to reveal that he "blew out (his) Achilles" tendon:

Perez, 43, is currently ranked 86th in the world after reaching a peak of 16th in January 2018. He had two top-10 finishes in 10 starts this season prior to his injury and is fully exempt on Tour through the 2019-20 season thanks to his win at the 2017 CIMB Classic.

Trending Content

More articles like this