Patrick Cantlay, Jessica Korda get wins at Seminole Pro-Member event

Getty Images

It won’t count for FedExCup points or help boost his world ranking, but Patrick Cantlay notched his first victory of 2022 on Monday at the Seminole Pro-Member alongside partner Mark Flaherty of Goldman Sachs.

Cantlay, who had posted four top-10 finishes in five starts this year, was near-perfect on the opening nine at venerable Seminole Golf Club, with a bogey-free 31, and closed with the same score on the inward loop for a one-stroke victory in the gross division.

The team of Harold Varner III-Frank Edwards and Nick Watney-Sam Reeves tied for second place in the gross division.

In the net division, Jessica Korda teamed with Mike Troy for a one-stroke victory over Watney and Reeves with a 13-under 59.

The Seminole Pro-Member again drew an impressive field with five of the top-10 players in the men’s world ranking, including No. 1 Jon Rahm, who finished tied for ninth in the gross division, paired with David MacFarlane, and tied for sixth in the net division.

