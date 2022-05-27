Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen headline field for American Century Championship

NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Travis Kielce headline a stacked field of sports and entertainment stars set to compete at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, July 6-10.
The football players will join the likes of Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam, Charles Barkley, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, country music star Jake Owen, and more for the celebrity golf tournament.
The field of more than 80 players (list below) features 13 Hall of Famers,, 17 Most Valuable Player award winners, multiple Cy Young Award, and Emmy and Grammy winners.
The American Century Championship will be televised Friday, July 8 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, and Saturday and Sunday from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.
Additions to the field will be announced leading up to the tournament in July.
- Marcus Allen
- Ray Allen
- Josh Allen
- Canelo Alvarez
- Anthony Anderson
- Bret Baier
- Charles Barkley
- Brian Baumgartner
- Jerome Betts
- Jay Bilas
- Joe Buck
- Derek Carr
- Vince Carter
- Alex Caruso
- Terrell Davis
- Vinny Del Negro
- Jay DeMarcus
- Dylan Dreyer
- Herm Edwards
- Mardy Fish
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Dwight Freeney
- Tom Glavine
- Robbie Gould
- A.J. Hawk
- Colin Jost
- Travis Kelce
- Kyle Lowry
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Joe Mauer
- Pat McAfee
- Jim McMahon
- Kevin Millar
- The Miz
- Mark Mulder
- John O’Hurley
- Jake Owen
- Michael Peña
- Patrick Peterson
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- Jerry Rice
- Rob Riggle
- Aaron Rodgers
- Jimmy Rollins
- Ray Romano
- CC Sabathia
- Jason Scheff
- Harrison Smith
- Alex Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- John Smoltz
- Annika Sorenstam
- Kathryn Tappen
- Miles Teller
- Larry The Cable Guy
- Adam Thielen
- Justin Timberlake
- Brian Urlacher
- Shane Victorino
- Mike Vrabel
- Jack Wagner
- Tim Wakefield
- DeMarcus Ware
- David Wells
- Andrew Whitworth
- Kyle Williams
- Charles Woodson
- Steve Young