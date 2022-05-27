Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen headline field for American Century Championship

NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Travis Kielce headline a stacked field of sports and entertainment stars set to compete at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, July 6-10.

The football players will join the likes of Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam, Charles Barkley, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, country music star Jake Owen, and more for the celebrity golf tournament.

The field of more than 80 players (list below) features 13 Hall of Famers,, 17 Most Valuable Player award winners, multiple Cy Young Award, and Emmy and Grammy winners.

The American Century Championship will be televised Friday, July 8 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, and Saturday and Sunday from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

Additions to the field will be announced leading up to the tournament in July.