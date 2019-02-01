Patrick Reed has been awarded an honorary lifetime membership to the European Tour. He joins Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson as the only Americans to receive the honor.

Reed won the 2018 Masters Tournament and has established himself as a global player, competing in events around the world; though, he has never won outside the United States.

“Patrick’s masterful performance at Augusta National last April was full of character and determination, which is everything we’ve come to expect from him," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said. “Patrick is a global player who has fully embraced the European Tour and he has been extremely popular with our fans wherever he has played because of that.”

Reed, who was second in last year's Race to Dubai, is the 55th overall player to be awarded a lifetime membership to the tour.

“For the European Tour to have faith in me and give me this opportunity means everything," Reed said. "I hope to show everyone and show the tour how proud I am and represent the tour really well in the game of golf."