Patrick Reed latest to commit to LIV Golf Invitational Series

Patrick Reed is the latest to make the move to LIV Golf.

The 2018 Masters champion and nine-time PGA Tour winner has officially committed to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Reed, the world No. 36, becomes the ninth major winner to join the Saudi-backed circuit.

LIV Golf held its first event this week at The Centurion Club in London. Its next event will be at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, and will take place from June 30-July 2.

Reed will play his first event of the series there, alongside Bryson DeChambeau, who officially announced Friday that he is joining LIV Golf.

Reed, 31, is known as “Captain America” for his heroics in past Ryder and Presidents Cups. However, by joining LIV Golf, Reed may be jeopardizing playing in future Ryder and Presidents Cups.

Reed, though, wasn't the only one to join LIV Golf on Saturday. Three-time Tour winner Pat Perez, 46, is also heading to the Saudi-backed tour.