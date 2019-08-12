Reed moves to 15th in world following Northern Trust win

Getty Images

Patrick Reed moved to 15th in the latest installment of the Official World Golf Ranking following his one-shot win at The Northern Trust.

While Reed has not yet reached the top-5 plateau he famously put forth back in 2014, reaching as high as seventh, he's now up nine spots after his Liberty National triumph and into his best position since February.

Two of Reed's closest pursuers also made big moves in the rankings, highlighted by runner-up Abraham Ancer. Ancer's second-place finish secured his first-ever Presidents Cup berth, and he's now the first Mexican to feature among the top 50 in the world after going from 63rd to 39th. Harold Varner III, who tied for third, jumped 79 spots to No. 106 in the world.

Other moves included Jordan Spieth (T-6) going from 38th to 31st and Adam Scott (fifth) going from 20th to 17th.

Brooks Koepka remained world No. 1 for another week, followed by Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. Jon Rahm (T-3) moved up two spots to No. 5, knocking Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari to sixth and seventh, respectively. Bryson DeChambeau remained at No. 8, while Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas switched spots, with Cantlay moving to ninth and Thomas falling to 10th.

