Patrick Reed surges in U.S. Ryder Cup standings after Mexico win

Captain America made a big move in the latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings.

Patrick Reed's one-shot win at the WGC-Mexico Championship brought with it a seven-figure payday, but it also put the veteran in great position to make his fourth straight Ryder Cup appearance. Reed needed a pick from captain Tiger Woods to make last year's Presidents Cup, but after starting the week in 12th he's now up to third in the U.S. standings.

Reed has been a stalwart on recent American teams, notably pairing with Jordan Spieth in 2014 and 2016 before a less successful pairing with Woods in Paris two years ago. He has a 7-3-2 lifetime record in the biennial competition and has notably never lost a singles' match in either a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.

Mexico runner-up Bryson DeChambeau also made a significant jump, going from 27th to 13th with his second-place result, while Woods is now on the cusp of the qualification cutoff. Here's a look at the latest U.S. standings, with the top eight after the BMW Championship in August qualifying automatically for Steve Stricker's squad at Whistling Straits:

1. Brooks Koepka

2. Dustin Johnson

3. Patrick Reed

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Webb Simpson

6. Gary Woodland

7. Justin Thomas

8. Tiger Woods

---

9. Tony Finau

10. Matt Kuchar

11. Patrick Cantlay

12. Kevin Kisner

The European team standings are split across a European and World Points list, with nine automatic qualifiers joining three additional picks from captain Padraig Harrington. Here's a look at who is currently in position to make the European team, with automatic qualifying running through the BMW Championship in September:

European Points

1. Tommy Fleetwood

2. Jon Rahm

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Victor Perez

World Points

5. Danny Willett

6. Matthew Fitzpatrick

7. Tyrrell Hatton

8. Bernd Wiesberger

9. Graeme McDowell

---

10. Lee Westwood

11. Henrik Stenson

12. Rafa Cabrera-Bello