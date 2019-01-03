KAPALUA, Hawaii – Patton Kizzire’s year got off to a quick start with the two-time PGA Tour winner opening his week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a 4-under 69 and the year’s first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

Kizzire’s 7-iron from 186 yards at the par-3 eighth hole on Kapalua's Plantation Course cut perfectly through the wind, bounced once and dropped softly into the hole for the 32-year-old’s first ace on Tour and his first in a competition since his junior days.

“I said I'm going to hit 7-iron and work it with the wind,” Kizzire said. “I didn't really know what to tell it, I told it to go but it was perfect and it just hopped and just boom.”

Kizzire’s 4-under round moved him into a tie for sixth place to continue his solid run in the Aloha State. He’s a combined 32 under in 13 rounds in Hawaii, including the Sony Open that he won last year in a playoff.

“Just fresh start, low to no expectations, just kind of getting going,” Kizzire said of his attitude during the Hawaiian swing. “I like the wind. The wind's blowing you all over out there and you got to kind of manipulate it and that's how I play anyway, so I think that helps.”