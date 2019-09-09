This weekend at the Porsche European Open, Paul Casey snapped a five-year European Tour victory drought, picked up his second win of 2019 and put Great Britain in line for a third Olympic berth to Tokyo.

Casey is now up 14th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, making him the third Brit in the top 15 behind No. 4 Justin Rose and No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood.

Each country can have up to two representatives in the 60-player field, except for those with three or more players inside the world's top 15, who can send a maximum of four.

The American men (4), British men (3), and Korean women (4) are the contingents currently projected to send more than two to next summer's Games in Japan.

Britain was represented Rose, the gold medal winner, and Danny Willett at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Qualifying for the men's competition runs through June 22, 2020.