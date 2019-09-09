Casey in the top 15 gives Great Britain a potential third Olympic berth

Getty Images

This weekend at the Porsche European Open, Paul Casey snapped a five-year European Tour victory drought, picked up his second win of 2019 and put Great Britain in line for a third Olympic berth to Tokyo.

Casey is now up 14th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, making him the third Brit in the top 15 behind No. 4 Justin Rose and No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood.

Each country can have up to two representatives in the 60-player field, except for those with three or more players inside the world's top 15, who can send a maximum of four.

The American men (4), British men (3), and Korean women (4) are the contingents currently projected to send more than two to next summer's Games in Japan.

Britain was represented Rose, the gold medal winner, and Danny Willett at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Qualifying for the men's competition runs through June 22, 2020.

More articles like this

casey_1920_euroopen19_d1_swing.jpg
Golf Central

Casey cracks OWGR top 15 after Euro Open win

BY Will Gray  — 

Paul Casey is back inside the top 15 in the latest installment of the Official World Golf Rankings following his win at the Porsche European Open.
News & Opinion

Casey (66) breaks drought with win at Euro Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Paul Casey carded a 6-under 66 to win the European Open by one shot on Sunday for his first European Tour title in five years.
News & Opinion

Ritthammer, MacIntyre lead; Casey lurks 1 back

BY Associated Press  — 

Home favorite Bernd Ritthammer erased Robert MacIntyre's four-stroke advantage on Saturday to join the Scottish rookie for a share of the lead after Day 3 of the European Open.