Paul Casey shared the lead at the Singapore Open, with Davis Love III two shots back as darkness halted play on Day 2.

Casey (67) and Thailand’s Poom Saksansin (70) are at 7 under par, both having completed 36 holes. Love closed out a second-round, 3-under 68 to sit at 5 under.

In all, 12 players are currently within two shots of the lead.

Full-field scores from Singapore Open

The Singapore Open is an Open Championship qualifying event, with the top four players not otherwise qualified who finish inside the top 12 earning spots at Royal Portrush. The 54-year-old Love is trying to get back into The Open for the first time since 2012.

Inclement weather significantly delayed play in Round 1 and the event is still trying to catch up. Another two hours were lost on Friday because of Mother Nature. Defending champion Sergio Garcia is at 3 under par for the tournament, through eight holes of his second round.

Love’s son, Dru, who is also trying to secure an Open spot, is 1 over for the event, through five holes in Round 2.