Paula Reto received a false COVID-19+, barring her from Olympics and Evian finale

Getty Images

Paula Reto received a false positive COVID-19 test after the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship, which not only forced her to withdraw from the major but it kept her out of the Olympics as well. 

The South African falsely tested positive during her team’s final testing protocols and because of the travel requirements she isn't able to compete at the Olympics women’s golf competition.

However, the LPGA permitted the 31-year-old to play in Northern Ireland's ISPS HANDA World Invitational where Reto tied for 17th at 8 under. 

Reto is fighting to keep her LPGA card as she is currently ranked outside the top 100 in CME points at 111. When she was forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship she was tied for 40th after three rounds. 

ISPS Handa World Invitational scoring: LPGA | European Tour

Reto said she's fully vaccinated and had COVID-19 back in March. 

