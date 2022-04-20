Pebble Beach becomes USGA anchor site for U.S. Open, Women's Open

Pebble Beach will host even more major-championship golf in the future.

The USGA announced Wednesday that the iconic venue will host both four U.S. Opens and four U.S. Women’s Opens over the next two decades.

Pebble Beach has been awarded the 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044 U.S. Opens, while the U.S. Women’s Open will head there in 2023, 2035, 2040 and 2048.

Pebble Beach joins Pinehurst and Oakmont as one of the USGA's “anchor sites” for the year’s third major. Both Pinehurst and Oakmont are locked in for five and four future U.S. Opens, respectively, through 2049.

“The relationship with Pebble Beach, long considered a national treasure, is a historic step forward for golf,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a release. “In addition to elevating our Open championships, the USGA and Pebble Beach are committed to working together to ensure a more diverse, welcoming and accessible game. We couldn’t be more thankful for their collaboration and like-minded vision.”

The U.S. Open was last held at Pebble Beach in 2019, when Gary Woodland outdueled Brooks Koepka. Next year, the women will play their most prestigious championship there for the first time.

In addition to this announcement, the USGA also announced that – for the first time – the U.S. Senior Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open will be played in back-to-back weeks in 2030 at Spyglass Hill.