Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala, Furman's Natalie Srinivasan highlight D-I All-Americans

Pepperdine senior Sahith Theegala, the top-ranked player in the Golfstat men's individual rankings, headlined a list of 11 players who were named Thursday by the GCAA to the NCAA Division I Ping All-America first team.

Joining Theegala, who won twice this season, on the first team were five other seniors, including BYU's Peter Kuest, a three-time winner this season, and Vanderbilt's John Augenstein. Pepperdine's William Mouw and Florida's Ricky Castillo were the only freshmen on the first team.

Pepperdine, Florida and Oklahoma each had two representatives on the first team.

Here is the complete list of men's All-Americans:

FIRST TEAM

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

John Axelsen, Florida

Ricky Castillo, Florida

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

Cooper Dossey, Baylor

Peter Kuest, BYU

William Mouw, Pepperdine

Trent Phillips, Georgia

Garett Reband, Oklahoma

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Davis Thompson, Georgia

SECOND TEAM

Jonathan Brightwell, UNCG

Pierceson Coody, Texas

Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State

Noah Goodwin, SMU

Evan Katz, Duke

Mac Meissner, SMU

Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech

John Pak, Florida State

Adrien Pendaries, Duke

Mark Power, Wake Forest

Sandy Scott, Texas Tech

THIRD TEAM

Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State

Devon Bling, UCLA

Sam Choi, New Mexico

Angus Flanagan, Minnesota

Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers

Walker Lee, Texas A&M

Yuxin Lin, Southern California

David Perkins, Illinois State

Jovan Rebula, Auburn

Cameron Sisk, Arizona State

Trevor Werbylo, Arizona

HONORABLE MENTION

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson

Davis Bryant, Colorado State

William Buhl, Arkansas

Ryan Burnett, North Carolina

Parker Coody, Texas

Spencer Cross, Tennessee

Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt

Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette

Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest

Ryan Gerard, North Carolina

Isaiah Jackson, Memphis

Johnny Keefer, Baylor

Jamie Li, Florida State

John Murphy, Louisville

Rhys Nevin, Tennessee

A.J. Ott, Colorado State

Leo Oyo, San Diego State

William Paysee, Texas A&M

Rhett Rasmussen, BYU

Nolan Ray, Lipscomb

Jack Rhea, ETSU

Matthias Schmid, Louisville

Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech

Jack Trent, UNLV

Kieran Vincent, Liberty

Tim Widing, San Francisco

Jamie Wilson, South Carolina

Noah Woolsey, Washington

Jonathan Yuan, Liberty

Earlier this week, the WGCA released its All-America teams for Division I women's golf.

The 11-player first team was led by Furman senior Natalie Srinivasan, Golfstat's top-ranked individual, and six freshmen.

Here are the complete selections:

FIRST TEAM

Ana Belac, Duke

Linn Grant, Arizona State

Vivian Hou, Arizona

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Kaitlyn Papp, Texas

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina

Emma Spitz, UCLA

Natalie Srinivasan, Furman

Kaleigh Telfer, Auburn

SECOND TEAM

Allisen Corpuz, USC

Sofia Garcia, Texas Tech

Renate Grimstad, Miami

Sophie Guo, Texas

Yu-Sang Hou, Arizona

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

Aline Krauter, Stanford

Siyun Liu, Wake Forest

Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State

Kenzie Wright, Alabama

Angelina Ye, Stanford

HONORABLE MENTION