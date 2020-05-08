Their peers have spoken: Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala and Furman's Natalie Srinivasan were the best players in Division I college golf this season.

On Friday, Theegala was officially recognized as the winner of the 2020 Fred Haskins Award while Srinivasan was named the recipient of the Annika Award. The awards, both presented by Stifel, are given to the top male and female collegiate golfer, respectively, and are voted on by players, coaches and members of the media.

Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the award last year. Past recipients of the Annika Award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi, who won the award for a second time last year.

Despite the competition year being shortened due to the pandemic, Theegala and Srinivasan, both seniors, built strong resumes and finished the year ranked atop the Golfstat rankings. Theegala won twice and posted four other top-6 finishes for the top-ranked Waves. Srinivasan captured three events and ended her season with a runner-up finish at the prestigious Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

The other Haskins finalists were Vanderbilt senior John Augenstein and Georgia junior Davis Thompson. The other Annika finalists were Arizona freshman Vivian Hou and LSU freshman Ingrid Lindblad.