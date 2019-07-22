Cowen called it: 'Little fat lad with the glasses' grabs claret jug

Getty Images

Not everyone saw Shane Lowry’s major breakthrough Sunday at Royal Portrush coming. Even Lowry, with a four-shot lead on the morning of the final round of the 148th Open, questioned whether or not he had what it took to hoist the claret jug.

But one person who did forecast Lowry achieving great heights was instructor Pete Cowen.

Talking to Golf Digest after Lowry's Open victory, Cowen recalled a story of when he first saw Lowry swing a club. The introduction came many years ago, when Lowry was just a teenager on the Irish Boys squad. Cowen was asked to drop by a practice and spend some time with the young players.

Irish coaches were particularly interested to hear what Cowen thought about their young prodigy, Rory McIlroy. And Cowen confirmed to them what they wanted to hear.

“Rory’s going to be great,” Cowen told them – and McIlroy has been, winning four majors and spending considerable time at No. 1 in the world.

Only Cowen wasn’t done.

“But there’s another good one out there,” Cowen continued. “The little fat lad with the glasses.”

That was Lowry, who now at age 32 is a major champion.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Lowry couldn't forget 'shank' guy on first hole

BY Nick Menta  — 

Shane Lowry couldn’t stop thinking of Andrew Morris this week, and not for any reason that will excite Mr. Morris.

Lowry
Grill Room

Watch: Lowry's Open victory party looked epic

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Shane Lowry partied it up in Dublin following his victory Sunday at The Open.
Golf Central

For Lowry, nothing like sharing win w/ daughter

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Shane Lowry shared his Open victory with everyone from his caddie to his family to his peers. But there was nothing like the hug he got from his daughter.