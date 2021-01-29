Peter Malnati hoping accuracy paves the way to victory at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO – In four previous starts at the Farmers Insurance Open Peter Malnati had never made the cut but the fifth time was a charm for the 33-year-old following rounds of 66-71 that left him tied for eighth place and two shots off the lead.

So, what changed?

“Obviously it is a big, long golf course, that's for sure. I've not always been a big, long hitter, but I am now, which is fun,” Malnati said.

Malnati’s tongue-and-cheek ideas on distance aside – he’s 145th in driving distance the season on the PGA Tour, which is up from 166th last season – his thoughts on the South Course do leave room for a mid-length player.

“If you look at people who have won here, it's not always big, long hitters,” he said. “This golf course also rewards really good ball striking, straight driving, keeping it in play, but that was something I knew coming into this week, actually.”