The PGA of America confirmed Monday that the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will be played this year without spectators.

In a statement, the PGA said that the decision was made in coordination with the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco. The PGA will continue to monitor developments with the coronavirus pandemic and work with state and local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of those involved.

The news of a fan-less major was first reported last week by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“We are both inspired and honored to ‘play on,’” PGA CEO Seth Waugh said in the release. “In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude or San Francisco and its remarkable people. We’d like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place. While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy.”

The PGA Championship, the first men’s major of the year, will be held Aug. 6-9.

The PGA said that fans who purchased tickets will be contacted in the next few days to facilitate refunds.

Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion. No player has won the same major three consecutive times since Peter Thomson at the 1954-56 Open.

Previously, the PGA was scheduled to be played May 14-17. On the upcoming Tour schedule, only the Memorial Tournament, scheduled for July 16-19, has announced that a limited number of fans will be allowed on-site.