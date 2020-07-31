PGA Championship to allow full access to players who meet CDC guidelines

As expected, the PGA of America followed the PGA Tour’s lead on most health and safety protocols for next week’s PGA Championship, including a move to allow players who continue to test positive for COVID-19 but have been given the green light to return to work under CDC guidelines.

On Monday the Tour’s policy board approved an adjustment to the policy that allows players in this category – which includes Harris English and Dylan Frittelli, who are both qualified for next week’s PGA Championship – access to locker rooms, clubhouses, fitness trailers and normal tee times.

Although the PGA hasn’t officially made an announcement regarding players in this category, English and Frittelli have been informed by PGA of America officials that they will be able to compete next week at TPC Harding Park without any restrictions.

Denny McCarthy also continues to test positive and is currently the fifth alternate for next week’s championship.

The policy applies to players and caddies who continue to test positive for COVID-19 after 10 days of isolation and 24 hours without any fever or respiratory issue. According to the CDC and the Tour’s medical experts these players are no longer contagious.

