PGA Tour and Netflix to produce docuseries following Tour players next season

Netflix and the PGA Tour are producing a docuseries that will follow a group of Tour players throughout next season, modeled after the popular series "Drive to Survive" that follows Formula 1 drivers, according to Golf.com

Vox Media, who produces Netflix's “Explained” series and Box to Box Films, the production company behind “Drive to Survive,” which has been vital to Formula 1's increased popularity in North America., will be involved in the series' production. 

The show will follow about a dozen players and Golf Digest reported that Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Cameron Champ are among the players who are interested in appearing in the series, although players will not be paid for being apart of the show.

Reportedly, a Vox Media executive is at East Lake this week trying to persuade Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas to be featured in the program. 

