PGA Tour announces massive boosts to bonuses and prize money

The PGA Tour revealed to players last month that the purse for The Players Championship had been increased to $20 million. Monetary increases will continue, according to a memo sent to players on Monday.

Comprehensive earnings in 2022 will increase to $838 million with $427 million in official prize money. The increases include a $15 million bump in the FedExCup bonus to $75 million as well as a doubling of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 to $20 million.

PGA Tour boosting bonuses, prize money in 2022

The average purse will also increase to $9.1 million per event (up from $8 million), including total payouts at the first two playoff events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, of $15 million (a bump of $5.5 million at those two events). The FedExCup bonus at the Tour Championship will also increase with $18 million going to the winner at East Lake (up from $15 million).

The memo also announced purse increases at the Tour’s three “player-hosted” events – the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournmaent – to $12 million, an increase of nearly $3 million over the past season.