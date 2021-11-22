PGA Tour announces massive boosts to bonuses and prize money

Getty Images

The PGA Tour revealed to players last month that the purse for The Players Championship had been increased to $20 million. Monetary increases will continue, according to a memo sent to players on Monday.

Comprehensive earnings in 2022 will increase to $838 million with $427 million in official prize money. The increases include a $15 million bump in the FedExCup bonus to $75 million as well as a doubling of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 to $20 million.

PGA Tour boosting bonuses, prize money in 2022

The average purse will also increase to $9.1 million per event (up from $8 million), including total payouts at the first two playoff events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, of $15 million (a bump of $5.5 million at those two events). The FedExCup bonus at the Tour Championship will also increase with $18 million going to the winner at East Lake (up from $15 million).

The memo also announced purse increases at the Tour’s three “player-hosted” events – the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournmaent – to $12 million, an increase of nearly $3 million over the past season.

