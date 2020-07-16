PGA Tour Champions announces back-to-back events at Big Cedar Lodge

The PGA Tour’s return to golf plan has included some creative scheduling to keep players out of airports and off planes whenever possible.

This week’s Memorial is the second consecutive week at Muirfield Village, following last week’s Workday Charity Open, which replaced the John Deere Classic this season. The Korn Ferry Tour schedule has featured two “clustered” stops in north Florida to restart its schedule and the last two weeks in San Antonio.

On Thursday, the PGA Tour Champions announced its version of a cluster with the addition of what’s being called the Charles Schwab Series with back-to-back events in Ridgedale, Missouri.

The tour plans to have a charter flight for players from the Senior Players Championship (Aug. 13-16) to Big Cedar Lodge for two 54-hole events in nine days.

The first event will be played Aug. 19-21 at Buffalo Ridge Golf Course and the second tournament will be Aug. 24-26 at Ozarks National Golf Course. Both events, which will be played without fans, will have $3 million purses and will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

The PGA Tour Champions is scheduled to resume its schedule later this month at the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich.