PGA Tour Champions announces schedule for 2023 with record purse money

The PGA Tour Champions is set for 2023 and record money will be awarded. 

On Tuesday, the tour released its full schedule and a record $66 million will be up for grabs in purse money across 28 events. That's up $4 million from 2022. 

The tour will make three stops overseas, including the second event of the year, the Trophy Hassan II, which will be played in Morocco. 

The one new tournament on next year's schedule, the Galleri Classic, will be played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. That venue notably held the LPGA's first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, however, next year, the event will move to Houston. It's the first time the PGA Tour Champions will play at Mission Hills since 1993. 

For the full schedule, click here. 

