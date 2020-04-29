PGA Tour Champions plan to resume in late-July, play 13 events in 15 weeks

The PGA Tour Champions released its plan to restart play in late-July at The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich., seven weeks after the PGA Tour’s scheduled return to action in June and more than four months since the over-50 circuit held its last event.

The reworked schedule includes a new date for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship (Aug. 13-16). The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open was originally scheduled for that date but the event has been canceled because of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

“We are disappointed to announce the cancellation of one of our premier events on PGA Tour Champions, but this unprecedented climate has forced us to work closely with our tournaments in establishing what is best for their respective markets,” tour president Miller Brady said in a statement.

All total, seven events have been canceled including the Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Senior Open. The Senior Open has been postponed but is currently not on the schedule.

The Principal Charity Classic (Sept. 4-6) and the Regions Tradition (Sept. 24-27) have also been rescheduled, with the season finale scheduled for Nov. 5-8 in Phoenix.

The PGA Tour Champions suspended its schedule in March and had played just five events this season. If play resumes in July the circuit will finish the season with 13 events in 15 weeks.

The tour didn’t announce whether fans will be allowed at tournaments when play resumes. The PGA Tour’s revised schedule will be played without fans for at least the first four events.

Here's a look at the schedule:

July 31-Aug. 2: The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Aug. 13-16: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

Aug. 21-23: Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington

Aug. 28-30: Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, AB, Canada

Sept. 4-6: Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

Sept. 11-13: Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sept. 18-20: Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL, Monterey Peninsula, Calif.

Sept. 24-27: Regions Tradition, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

Oct. 2-4: Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 9-11: SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina

Oct. 16-18: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, CC of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Boca Raton Championship, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 5-8: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona